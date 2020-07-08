All apartments in St. Petersburg
508 Black Lion Drive Northeast

508 Black Lion Drive Northeast
Location

508 Black Lion Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Available May 1st - 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with pond view from screened patio area, living room, and master bedroom. This townhouse offers an open floor plan on the main level with wood and tile floors and a sliding glass door leading to the patio. The kitchen has granite, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a laundry closet contains a washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bath with separate shower. There is a one car garage and additional storage on the patio.

Wyngate at Brighton Bay has a community pool, spa, playground, basketball court, sand volleyball court and tennis courts for your enjoyment.

Pets are considered. Application fee of $75 per person over 18. Credit under 600 requires 1st, last, and security.

No Utilities Included In Rent
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast have any available units?
508 Black Lion Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast have?
Some of 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
508 Black Lion Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast has a pool.
Does 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Black Lion Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

