508 Black Lion Drive Northeast

Available May 1st - 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with pond view from screened patio area, living room, and master bedroom. This townhouse offers an open floor plan on the main level with wood and tile floors and a sliding glass door leading to the patio. The kitchen has granite, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a laundry closet contains a washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bath with separate shower. There is a one car garage and additional storage on the patio.



Wyngate at Brighton Bay has a community pool, spa, playground, basketball court, sand volleyball court and tennis courts for your enjoyment.



Pets are considered. Application fee of $75 per person over 18. Credit under 600 requires 1st, last, and security.



No Utilities Included In Rent

Contact us to schedule a showing.