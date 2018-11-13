508 ATWOOD AVENUE N

Amenities

BRIGHT & CLEAN NORTH ST PETE HOME FOR LEASE! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage with an open floor plan, this fantastic built in 2001 home is ready for a quick move-in. Enjoy cathedral ceilings in the living room, dining and kitchen areas. There is a blend of new carpet, wood and tile floors. The master bedroom and en-suite has a walk-in closet, enclosed shower and views of the rear yard. The 2 other bedrooms have beautiful wood flooring. The hall bath has a full tub and shower. The rear yard is fully fenced and offers a patio for your family cook-outs. Lawn service is included in the rent. This warm and welcoming home is located conveniently near everything! Walk to FOSSIL PARK which offers numerous amenities exercise trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball fields, skate park, community pool, playground and a recreation center! Lots of shopping and dining just a few minutes from home. Downtown St Pete is just 10 minutes away, 20 minutes to Tampa Airport and 25 minutes to the gulf beaches. Credit & Background check is required with a minimum one year lease. One small pet is negotiable.