508 ATWOOD AVENUE N
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

508 ATWOOD AVENUE N

508 Atwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

508 Atwood Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
BRIGHT & CLEAN NORTH ST PETE HOME FOR LEASE! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage with an open floor plan, this fantastic built in 2001 home is ready for a quick move-in. Enjoy cathedral ceilings in the living room, dining and kitchen areas. There is a blend of new carpet, wood and tile floors. The master bedroom and en-suite has a walk-in closet, enclosed shower and views of the rear yard. The 2 other bedrooms have beautiful wood flooring. The hall bath has a full tub and shower. The rear yard is fully fenced and offers a patio for your family cook-outs. Lawn service is included in the rent. This warm and welcoming home is located conveniently near everything! Walk to FOSSIL PARK which offers numerous amenities exercise trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball fields, skate park, community pool, playground and a recreation center! Lots of shopping and dining just a few minutes from home. Downtown St Pete is just 10 minutes away, 20 minutes to Tampa Airport and 25 minutes to the gulf beaches. Credit & Background check is required with a minimum one year lease. One small pet is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N have any available units?
508 ATWOOD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N have?
Some of 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
508 ATWOOD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 ATWOOD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
