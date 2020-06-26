All apartments in St. Petersburg
5038 36th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5038 36th Ave N

5038 36th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5038 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5038 36th Ave N Available 03/08/19 Coming Soon for 03/08/2019! Charming 3/2 with bonus room in St Pete! $1350 per month - Coming soon for 03/08/19! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room and a fireplace. Additional features include a spacious floor plan with large living room, master bedroom with master bath and large fenced yard with rear deck! 1 car garage in the back of the home, used for storage only. Shed also available for storage. Circle driveway provides space for additional vehicles. Washer and dryer hookup only.
Pets ok, 2 max, certain breed restrictions. Subject to $150 non-refundable pet fee. $1350 first, last and security required for move in. $50 application fee for all occupants over 18 years to reside. Credit, background required. $150 nonrefundalbe pet application fee, breed restrictions.
This property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb the tenants!

No showings until February 2019.

Contact us for further information at rentals@roe-realty.com

(RLNE2423533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 36th Ave N have any available units?
5038 36th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 36th Ave N have?
Some of 5038 36th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 36th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5038 36th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 36th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5038 36th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5038 36th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5038 36th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5038 36th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5038 36th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 36th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5038 36th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5038 36th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5038 36th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 36th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5038 36th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
