St. Petersburg, FL
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

5036 OXFORD AVENUE N

5036 Oxford Avenue North · (727) 363-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St. Petersburg and 10 min to the beach! New stylish wood laminate flooring through out, New gourmet kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, gleaming granite counters, modern glass tile back splash and stainless steel appliance package, new roof and windows, beautiful screened patio. Enjoy entertaining quest in the light and bright dining room then unwind for the night in the extra large master bedroom complete with contemporary designed en suite. Outside you will find tranquility in the fenced in yard with fruit trees and lots of storage in the 1 car attached garage and back yard shed, also you can store your boat or RV. The house is perfectly situated in quiet neighborhood 5 min to 1-275 and US19, 20 min to Tampa airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N have any available units?
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N have?
Some of 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 OXFORD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
