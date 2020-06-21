5036 OXFORD AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St. Petersburg and 10 min to the beach! New stylish wood laminate flooring through out, New gourmet kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, gleaming granite counters, modern glass tile back splash and stainless steel appliance package, new roof and windows, beautiful screened patio. Enjoy entertaining quest in the light and bright dining room then unwind for the night in the extra large master bedroom complete with contemporary designed en suite. Outside you will find tranquility in the fenced in yard with fruit trees and lots of storage in the 1 car attached garage and back yard shed, also you can store your boat or RV. The house is perfectly situated in quiet neighborhood 5 min to 1-275 and US19, 20 min to Tampa airport.