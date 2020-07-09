All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5036 22nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5036 22nd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5036 22nd Ave

5036 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5036 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14177330fe ----
North St Petersburg home. Great location just a quick trip to Tyrone area or downtown. Two homes and a double lot for the price of one! Unfurnished. Wood floored 3/1 in front home. Then a cottage in the back. No empty nest here, plenty of room for all. Pets are welcomed, additional fees and pet/renter\'s insurance required. One month rent, a security deposit, applicable pet fees and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. ALSO AVAILABLE AS 2 SEPARATE UNITS. allcountysuncoast.com to schedule and apply.

2 Baths
Central Heat/Air
Four Bedroom
Inside Utility
Washer/Dryer Hook Up
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 22nd Ave have any available units?
5036 22nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 22nd Ave have?
Some of 5036 22nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5036 22nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 22nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5036 22nd Ave offer parking?
No, 5036 22nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5036 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 22nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 22nd Ave have a pool?
No, 5036 22nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5036 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 5036 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 22nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus