5036 22nd Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14177330fe ----
North St Petersburg home. Great location just a quick trip to Tyrone area or downtown. Two homes and a double lot for the price of one! Unfurnished. Wood floored 3/1 in front home. Then a cottage in the back. No empty nest here, plenty of room for all. Pets are welcomed, additional fees and pet/renter\'s insurance required. One month rent, a security deposit, applicable pet fees and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. ALSO AVAILABLE AS 2 SEPARATE UNITS. allcountysuncoast.com to schedule and apply.
2 Baths
Central Heat/Air
Four Bedroom
Inside Utility
Washer/Dryer Hook Up
Wood Floors