5036 22nd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14177330fe ----

North St Petersburg home. Great location just a quick trip to Tyrone area or downtown. Two homes and a double lot for the price of one! Unfurnished. Wood floored 3/1 in front home. Then a cottage in the back. No empty nest here, plenty of room for all. Pets are welcomed, additional fees and pet/renter\'s insurance required. One month rent, a security deposit, applicable pet fees and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. ALSO AVAILABLE AS 2 SEPARATE UNITS. allcountysuncoast.com to schedule and apply.



2 Baths

Central Heat/Air

Four Bedroom

Inside Utility

Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Wood Floors