5036 10th Ave N

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BELOW MARKET VALUE AND BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED. Fantastic. 4/2 large square footage and great layout. West St Petersburg location at 9th Ave and 49th St N. Close to beaches, downtown, library, shopping, restaurants-everything! One month rent, a one time $295 admin fee and $1600 deposit moves you in. Pets require approval and additional fees. Beautifully updated including lots of space and the following were replaced in 2017: the roof, AC, dishwasher and disposal. The fence was replaced in 2017 and there is a carport and private parking in the rear for up to 3 vehicles, plus street parking in the front available. Apply today at allcountysuncoast.com. Call Kim 727-220-3100 with any questions.



