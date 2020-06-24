All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5036 10th Ave N

5036 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5036 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8273d50f1 ----
BELOW MARKET VALUE AND BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED. Fantastic. 4/2 large square footage and great layout. West St Petersburg location at 9th Ave and 49th St N. Close to beaches, downtown, library, shopping, restaurants-everything! One month rent, a one time $295 admin fee and $1600 deposit moves you in. Pets require approval and additional fees. Beautifully updated including lots of space and the following were replaced in 2017: the roof, AC, dishwasher and disposal. The fence was replaced in 2017 and there is a carport and private parking in the rear for up to 3 vehicles, plus street parking in the front available. Apply today at allcountysuncoast.com. Call Kim 727-220-3100 with any questions.

2 Baths
Central Heat/Air
Four Bedroom
Screen Porch
Wall To Wall Carpet
Washer/Dryer
Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 10th Ave N have any available units?
5036 10th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 10th Ave N have?
Some of 5036 10th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 10th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5036 10th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 10th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 10th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5036 10th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5036 10th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5036 10th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5036 10th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 10th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5036 10th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5036 10th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5036 10th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 10th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 10th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
