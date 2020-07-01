5026 5TH WAY N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous contemporary unit has been completely updated... Beautiful custom staircase features custom grey treads & railing and stainless steel risers.. All new custom kitchen with quartz counter tops & high-end appliances; including a huge Samsung 4 door refrigerator & pantry... Custom cabinets go all the way to the ceiling giving you amazing storage.. Beautiful stone & stainless steel back splash with additional USB outlet for all your smart phone charging needs.. Perfect bar area that easily accommodates 2 bar stools. Gorgeous high-end gray/cream porcelain tile throughout with plush gray carpet in 2 bedrooms... 3RD bedroom is perfect for an office with 2 walls of custom built ins for all your clothing/storage needs!!! Two custom full bathrooms features Kohler fixtures, custom lighting and gorgeous tile work. The guest bathroom has a gorgeous quartz counter top with a vessel sink & the master bath features beautiful granite with Kohler w-h-i-t-e under mount sinks... All updated lighting & ceiling fans though out AND a smart NEST thermostat.. Custom built ins thought-out the entire town home giving it unbelievable storage! Custom wood blinds with plantation shutters in dining and kitchen".. Attached over sized 2-car garage. Annual Lease. All room measurements should be verified for accuracy.