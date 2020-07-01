5026 5TH WAY N

Amenities
This gorgeous contemporary unit has been completely updated... Beautiful custom staircase features custom grey treads & railing and stainless steel risers.. All new custom kitchen with quartz counter tops & high-end appliances; including a huge Samsung 4 door refrigerator & pantry... Custom cabinets go all the way to the ceiling giving you amazing storage.. Beautiful stone & stainless steel back splash with additional USB outlet for all your smart phone charging needs.. Perfect bar area that easily accommodates 2 bar stools. Gorgeous high-end gray/cream porcelain tile throughout with plush gray carpet in 2 bedrooms... 3RD bedroom is perfect for an office with 2 walls of custom built ins for all your clothing/storage needs!!! Two custom full bathrooms features Kohler fixtures, custom lighting and gorgeous tile work. The guest bathroom has a gorgeous quartz counter top with a vessel sink & the master bath features beautiful granite with Kohler w-h-i-t-e under mount sinks... All updated lighting & ceiling fans though out AND a smart NEST thermostat.. Custom built ins thought-out the entire town home giving it unbelievable storage! Custom wood blinds with plantation shutters in dining and kitchen".. Attached over sized 2-car garage. Annual Lease. All room measurements should be verified for accuracy.