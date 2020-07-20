4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se

Amenities
FURNISHED Waterfront Gated Community Large 1 BR with bonus room (futon) 823 sf - Welcome to Waterside Condos, South Village, a gated waterfront community surrounded by Tampa Bay. Beautifully furnished unit with all utilities to include wi-fi and cable, all properties amenities. We are a tropical paradise, 2 pools, hot tub, yacht club on open bay with sports bar on 2nd floor, state of the art fitness center, yoga room, 2 tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, fishing pier, 3 miles of seawall to watch nature at it's best. Gorgeous sunrise/sunsets daily.
Unit very nicely furnished to include wi-fi and cable, all utilities, king bed with bonus room and futon bed. The bedroom is huge with walk in closet, full size stackable w/d.
AVAILABLE APRIL 23-OCT 21st 2019
(RLNE4797010)