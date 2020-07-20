All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:33 AM

4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se

4985 Coquina Key Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4985 Coquina Key Dr SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
yoga
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
FURNISHED Waterfront Gated Community Large 1 BR with bonus room (futon) 823 sf - Welcome to Waterside Condos, South Village, a gated waterfront community surrounded by Tampa Bay. Beautifully furnished unit with all utilities to include wi-fi and cable, all properties amenities. We are a tropical paradise, 2 pools, hot tub, yacht club on open bay with sports bar on 2nd floor, state of the art fitness center, yoga room, 2 tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, fishing pier, 3 miles of seawall to watch nature at it's best. Gorgeous sunrise/sunsets daily.

Unit very nicely furnished to include wi-fi and cable, all utilities, king bed with bonus room and futon bed. The bedroom is huge with walk in closet, full size stackable w/d.

AVAILABLE APRIL 23-OCT 21st 2019

(RLNE4797010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se have any available units?
4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se have?
Some of 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se offer parking?
No, 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se does not offer parking.
Does 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se have a pool?
Yes, 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se has a pool.
Does 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus