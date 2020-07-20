4985-F Coquina Key Dr Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court yoga

FURNISHED Waterfront Gated Community Large 1 BR with bonus room (futon) 823 sf - Welcome to Waterside Condos, South Village, a gated waterfront community surrounded by Tampa Bay. Beautifully furnished unit with all utilities to include wi-fi and cable, all properties amenities. We are a tropical paradise, 2 pools, hot tub, yacht club on open bay with sports bar on 2nd floor, state of the art fitness center, yoga room, 2 tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, fishing pier, 3 miles of seawall to watch nature at it's best. Gorgeous sunrise/sunsets daily.



Unit very nicely furnished to include wi-fi and cable, all utilities, king bed with bonus room and futon bed. The bedroom is huge with walk in closet, full size stackable w/d.



AVAILABLE APRIL 23-OCT 21st 2019



(RLNE4797010)