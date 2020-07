Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

DELIGHTFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, GREAT ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN!! ALL ON FIRST FLOOR WITH SCREENED PORCH AND GARDEN VIEW. GATED PLACIDO OFFERS LAKES, SIDEWALKS AND PRESERVES. EZ ACCESS TO VIBRANT DOWNTOWN ST PETE THAT WILL REMIND YOU OF THE FRENCH RIVIERA!!! COME SEE!! 30 MINUTES TO THE GULF OF MEXICO WITH SPARKLING WATER AND LOTS TO DO AND PLACES TO EAT..EZ ACCESS TO TAMPA.