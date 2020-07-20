4910 BAY STREET NE

Amenities

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is rental ready and waiting for you. Condo is freshly painted, plenty of closet space, laminate and tile flooring throughout, screened patio, covered parking space, view of courtyard from screened patio, and small storage locker. Relax by the pool and stroll the peaceful grounds. This (must be 55+) complex is close to shopping (Northeast shopping center) and minutes to picturesque downtown St. Petersburg where you can enjoy waterfront parks, museums, and numerous restaurants. Leases must be approved by the HOA, $50 application (processing fee) $65 background check.