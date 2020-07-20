All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

4910 BAY STREET NE

4910 Bay Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4910 Bay Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
courtyard
ice maker
microwave
This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is rental ready and waiting for you. Condo is freshly painted, plenty of closet space, laminate and tile flooring throughout, screened patio, covered parking space, view of courtyard from screened patio, and small storage locker. Relax by the pool and stroll the peaceful grounds. This (must be 55+) complex is close to shopping (Northeast shopping center) and minutes to picturesque downtown St. Petersburg where you can enjoy waterfront parks, museums, and numerous restaurants. Leases must be approved by the HOA, $50 application (processing fee) $65 background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 39 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 BAY STREET NE have any available units?
4910 BAY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 BAY STREET NE have?
Some of 4910 BAY STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 BAY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4910 BAY STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 BAY STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4910 BAY STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4910 BAY STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4910 BAY STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4910 BAY STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 BAY STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 BAY STREET NE have a pool?
Yes, 4910 BAY STREET NE has a pool.
Does 4910 BAY STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4910 BAY STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 BAY STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4910 BAY STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
