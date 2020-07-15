Amenities

487 1st St S - #105 - LO - Please call Dana Garvin at (727) 410-6134 for more information on this home. Live in Florida paradise! The location of this unit can't be beat - in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, close to shops, restaurants, museums and Albert Witted Airport, USF and everything downtown offers. Across the street from the Mahaffey Theater and the world-famous Dali Museum. This popular 55+ community is well-maintained and has that "Old Florida Style" with an open courtyard and individual front porches. This completely updated unit has new hurricane windows, beautiful floating vinyl flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances and updated bathroom. It comes attractively fully furnished with a pull-out couch in the living room. There is a full pantry and linen closet, plus a separate storage room for your bikes and grill. There is even private parking and free laundry facilities! Average electric bill $35/month. No pets. Must be 55 or older. Don't miss this adorable, well-cared for unit! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE5814360)