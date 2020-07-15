All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

487 1st St S - #105

487 1st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

487 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
487 1st St S - #105 - LO - Please call Dana Garvin at (727) 410-6134 for more information on this home. Live in Florida paradise! The location of this unit can't be beat - in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, close to shops, restaurants, museums and Albert Witted Airport, USF and everything downtown offers. Across the street from the Mahaffey Theater and the world-famous Dali Museum. This popular 55+ community is well-maintained and has that "Old Florida Style" with an open courtyard and individual front porches. This completely updated unit has new hurricane windows, beautiful floating vinyl flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances and updated bathroom. It comes attractively fully furnished with a pull-out couch in the living room. There is a full pantry and linen closet, plus a separate storage room for your bikes and grill. There is even private parking and free laundry facilities! Average electric bill $35/month. No pets. Must be 55 or older. Don't miss this adorable, well-cared for unit! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE5814360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 1st St S - #105 have any available units?
487 1st St S - #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 487 1st St S - #105 have?
Some of 487 1st St S - #105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 1st St S - #105 currently offering any rent specials?
487 1st St S - #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 1st St S - #105 pet-friendly?
No, 487 1st St S - #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 487 1st St S - #105 offer parking?
Yes, 487 1st St S - #105 offers parking.
Does 487 1st St S - #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 1st St S - #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 1st St S - #105 have a pool?
No, 487 1st St S - #105 does not have a pool.
Does 487 1st St S - #105 have accessible units?
No, 487 1st St S - #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 487 1st St S - #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 1st St S - #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
