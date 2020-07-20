4840 Highland St S

Amenities
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on more than 1/3 of an acre lot with tons of extra bonuses! This home features an open concept kitchen/dining/living room with a wood burning fire place. Only 2 owners ever and it shows! Hard wood floors in all the bedrooms and living room. Updated kitchen with an island. There is an additional bonus 3rd bathroom in the massive 2 car garage. On the side of the house there is an additional detached 1 car garage perfect for storage, a man cave, or a place to enjoy your next hobby. Quick commute to I-275 heading towards Tampa or Sarasota. A short drive to our beautiful Gulf Beaches! Schedule your showing!
Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS GULF BEACHES
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS GULF BEACHES
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.