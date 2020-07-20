All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4840 Highland St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4840 Highland St S
Last updated April 10 2019 at 3:59 AM

4840 Highland St S

4840 Highland Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4840 Highland Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on more than 1/3 of an acre lot with tons of extra bonuses! This home features an open concept kitchen/dining/living room with a wood burning fire place. Only 2 owners ever and it shows! Hard wood floors in all the bedrooms and living room. Updated kitchen with an island. There is an additional bonus 3rd bathroom in the massive 2 car garage. On the side of the house there is an additional detached 1 car garage perfect for storage, a man cave, or a place to enjoy your next hobby. Quick commute to I-275 heading towards Tampa or Sarasota. A short drive to our beautiful Gulf Beaches! Schedule your showing!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS GULF BEACHES
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS GULF BEACHES

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Highland St S have any available units?
4840 Highland St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 Highland St S have?
Some of 4840 Highland St S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Highland St S currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Highland St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Highland St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4840 Highland St S is pet friendly.
Does 4840 Highland St S offer parking?
Yes, 4840 Highland St S offers parking.
Does 4840 Highland St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Highland St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Highland St S have a pool?
No, 4840 Highland St S does not have a pool.
Does 4840 Highland St S have accessible units?
No, 4840 Highland St S does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Highland St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 Highland St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus