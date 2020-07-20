All apartments in St. Petersburg
4770 Snook Dr Se
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

4770 Snook Dr Se

4770 Snook Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4770 Snook Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
4770 Snook Dr Se Available 06/01/19 Waterfront Gated Community only 4 miles to downtown St. Pete, 8 miles to Gulf Beaches - Waterfront gated community, welcome to Paradise at Waterside Condos South Village. Boaters Paradise, Kayakers dream! We have boat slips/lifts available for additional rental fee. We have several kayak launches and storage available,

We are located on 88 acres of lush tropical landscaping, plenty of seawall to get lost in nature watching, see dolphins almost daily, bird island on the south end of the property for bird lovers at sunset is just paradise! We have spectacular sunrises from the hot tub/swimming pool on the open bay. We have sunsets on the west side of the property that are just dreamy! This units patio and balcony from the master luckily get's both sunrise and sunset views as it faces south.

The yacht club has a sports bar on the 2nd floor that has nightly specials and constant entertainment. Themed parties for holidays, live bands, drink specials and special food events like Taco Tuesdays! We also have a 2nd pool by the fitness center and laundry room for those that wish to be a little more private and quiet. Dog waste stations located throughout property, dog park, 2 tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, state of the art fitness center and yoga room.

Unit has laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, patio downstairs, balcony upstairs from the master bedroom. Located on salt water lake, the wildlife is amazing to witness, each season offers something different. Listening to the fountain is very soothing, the views are great.

We have it all, come live the good life at Waterside Condos South Village.

(RLNE4862052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4770 Snook Dr Se have any available units?
4770 Snook Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4770 Snook Dr Se have?
Some of 4770 Snook Dr Se's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4770 Snook Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
4770 Snook Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4770 Snook Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 4770 Snook Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 4770 Snook Dr Se offer parking?
No, 4770 Snook Dr Se does not offer parking.
Does 4770 Snook Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4770 Snook Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4770 Snook Dr Se have a pool?
Yes, 4770 Snook Dr Se has a pool.
Does 4770 Snook Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 4770 Snook Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 4770 Snook Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 4770 Snook Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
