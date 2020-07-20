Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court yoga

4770 Snook Dr Se Available 06/01/19 Waterfront Gated Community only 4 miles to downtown St. Pete, 8 miles to Gulf Beaches - Waterfront gated community, welcome to Paradise at Waterside Condos South Village. Boaters Paradise, Kayakers dream! We have boat slips/lifts available for additional rental fee. We have several kayak launches and storage available,



We are located on 88 acres of lush tropical landscaping, plenty of seawall to get lost in nature watching, see dolphins almost daily, bird island on the south end of the property for bird lovers at sunset is just paradise! We have spectacular sunrises from the hot tub/swimming pool on the open bay. We have sunsets on the west side of the property that are just dreamy! This units patio and balcony from the master luckily get's both sunrise and sunset views as it faces south.



The yacht club has a sports bar on the 2nd floor that has nightly specials and constant entertainment. Themed parties for holidays, live bands, drink specials and special food events like Taco Tuesdays! We also have a 2nd pool by the fitness center and laundry room for those that wish to be a little more private and quiet. Dog waste stations located throughout property, dog park, 2 tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, state of the art fitness center and yoga room.



Unit has laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, patio downstairs, balcony upstairs from the master bedroom. Located on salt water lake, the wildlife is amazing to witness, each season offers something different. Listening to the fountain is very soothing, the views are great.



We have it all, come live the good life at Waterside Condos South Village.



(RLNE4862052)