477 GENOA CIRCLE NE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:52 PM

477 GENOA CIRCLE NE

477 Genoa Circle Northeast · (727) 433-4327
Location

477 Genoa Circle Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Bayou

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to your beautifully renovated waterfront pool home, tucked away in the gated neighborhood of Placido Bayou! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home features a split layout spread over 1,558sqft, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout. The moment you walk through the entry-way, you will be impressed by the coastal feel of the home, with shiplap walls throughout, and views of your screened in pool deck through large sliding glass doors in the main living space. The spacious master suite features sliding glass doors with entry to your pool deck, a walk-in closet with built-ins, and an ensuite with a walk-in shower and double vanity. The updated kitchen opens up to a bright, spacious second living space, and is finished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large pantry with pull out drawers. The home’s high-end features extend to the breathtaking outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. No detail has been overlooked in the outdoor kitchen, which features restaurant-grade finishes, a brick pizza oven, and bar area with a keg-orator. You’ll feel like you’re in a private oasis while in the comfort of your own backyard! The large screened-in pool deck backs up to lush Florida landscaping, and your private dock with kayak or paddle board access. Behind the gates of Placido Bayou, you will find tropical landscaping, lakes filled with Florida wildlife, and walkways perfect for a morning run or evening stroll. This St Petersburg escape is located just minutes away from downtown’s restaurants and shopping, and a short drive to I-275, the beaches, and airports. You’re going to love this rental home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE have any available units?
477 GENOA CIRCLE NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE have?
Some of 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE currently offering any rent specials?
477 GENOA CIRCLE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE pet-friendly?
No, 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE offer parking?
Yes, 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE does offer parking.
Does 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE have a pool?
Yes, 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE has a pool.
Does 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE have accessible units?
No, 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 GENOA CIRCLE NE has units with dishwashers.
