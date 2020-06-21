477 GENOA CIRCLE NE

Amenities

Welcome to your beautifully renovated waterfront pool home, tucked away in the gated neighborhood of Placido Bayou! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home features a split layout spread over 1,558sqft, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout. The moment you walk through the entry-way, you will be impressed by the coastal feel of the home, with shiplap walls throughout, and views of your screened in pool deck through large sliding glass doors in the main living space. The spacious master suite features sliding glass doors with entry to your pool deck, a walk-in closet with built-ins, and an ensuite with a walk-in shower and double vanity. The updated kitchen opens up to a bright, spacious second living space, and is finished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large pantry with pull out drawers. The home’s high-end features extend to the breathtaking outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. No detail has been overlooked in the outdoor kitchen, which features restaurant-grade finishes, a brick pizza oven, and bar area with a keg-orator. You’ll feel like you’re in a private oasis while in the comfort of your own backyard! The large screened-in pool deck backs up to lush Florida landscaping, and your private dock with kayak or paddle board access. Behind the gates of Placido Bayou, you will find tropical landscaping, lakes filled with Florida wildlife, and walkways perfect for a morning run or evening stroll. This St Petersburg escape is located just minutes away from downtown’s restaurants and shopping, and a short drive to I-275, the beaches, and airports. You’re going to love this rental home!