Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4743 2ND AVENUE N
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:13 PM

4743 2ND AVENUE N

4743 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4743 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Central Oak Park, a quiet neighborhood with brick streets in a Non-Flood and Non-evacuation zone. Under 5 miles to Treasure Island beach, downtown St. Petersburg, Tyrone Mall, and I-275. The open living/dining space is full of light with plenty of room. The interior of the home has just been freshly painted. The kitchen has new appliances and a window with a view of the large backyard. Sit and soak up on the sun on your rear deck that has just been re-sealed. Other updates include new ceiling fans and carpeting in the bedrooms. The laundry area is located in the hallway next to the bedrooms.There is alley access to the large backyard if you need extra parking. Lawn-care is required. All decisions regarding a pet to be made by the owner. Tenant application fee is per adult tenant. No Sec.8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
4743 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 4743 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4743 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4743 2ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4743 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4743 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4743 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 2ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4743 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4743 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4743 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4743 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
