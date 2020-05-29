4743 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Central Oak Park, a quiet neighborhood with brick streets in a Non-Flood and Non-evacuation zone. Under 5 miles to Treasure Island beach, downtown St. Petersburg, Tyrone Mall, and I-275. The open living/dining space is full of light with plenty of room. The interior of the home has just been freshly painted. The kitchen has new appliances and a window with a view of the large backyard. Sit and soak up on the sun on your rear deck that has just been re-sealed. Other updates include new ceiling fans and carpeting in the bedrooms. The laundry area is located in the hallway next to the bedrooms.There is alley access to the large backyard if you need extra parking. Lawn-care is required. All decisions regarding a pet to be made by the owner. Tenant application fee is per adult tenant. No Sec.8