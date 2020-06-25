All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4737 Royal Palm Cir NE
4737 Royal Palm Cir NE

4737 Royal Palm Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4737 Royal Palm Circle Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Bayou

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Relax by the pool and take in the view! - This lovely 3/3 home is settled in the perfect spot for anyone who loves a lakeside view while lounging near the pool or in the spa. With a separate Dining Room and Family Room, this house provides many options for you to recline and read or work without distraction. With a kitchen that has a casual eating area off to the side and a breakfast bar for conversations with the cook, it also opens up to the Family Room so you won't miss out on watching the game or the crackling of the fireplace while preparing a meal for family and friends. The extra large windows provide plenty of natural light, brightening up each room courtesy of the Florida Sunshine inviting you to come and play out around the pool. Once a 4 bedroom now 3 bedroom house, you have your choice of deciding which master would be yours or play with the option of making one of the masters into an office for two, or oversized playroom. Sky is the limit! You also have your choice of schools public or private? Shorecrest Preparatory School is just around the corner if you are looking for a K-12 private based education or, you have a Public Elementary, Middle and High School that are just a few minutes away. The location of this home has so much right at its fingertips, what is not to love about it?! Not far from Northeast Shopping Center, the Downtown area, Vinoy's Golf Course and many parks to choose from this is a prime spot for you get established and live it up in St. Pete! For more information contact Bill 727-440-8109

(RLNE3154781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

