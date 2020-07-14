4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

WATERFRONT ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL at DOLPHIN CAY - 2+Den/2 Bath - ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Welcome to the "A" Building - Antiqua at Dolphin Cay! You will love this amazing view from the 5th Floor - a two bedroom PLUS DEN, two full baths surrounded by water! Beautiful new tile wood-look flooring throughout living, dining & den, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and lovely eating space, floor to ceiling windows and spacious balcony with access to LR and Kitchen. Master BR also has floor to ceiling windows with spectacular waterfront views; large walk-in closet, master bath with double sink vanity, toilet & bidet, and large step-in shower. BR 2 has Queen Murphy Bed system with storage - makes a wonderful spot for guests by night or your own tv space by day! Bath 2 is updated and has tub/shower combo. This unit also has a dedicated DEN/HOME OFFICE with double-door entry, tiled wood-look flooring, and built-in wall to wall desk. You will find plantation shutters throughout the entire unit and plush carpet underfoot in Master BR and BR 2. This unit comes with water conditioner, electronic hurricane shutters, assigned under building parking and includes Ext. Cable, Internet, WiFi, Water/Sewer/Garbage. Small dog 15 lbs. or under considered by owner with $350 non-refundable pet fee. Dolphin Cay is 24/7 guarded resort style community with amenities galore! Three heated pools, spa, fitness center, private beach, electric car charging stations, tennis, clubhouse with billiards, grilling area, kayak area, boardwalk and fishing pier! NO trucks, motorcycles. Room sizes are approximate.



(RLNE5817471)