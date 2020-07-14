All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507

4717 Dolphin Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
WATERFRONT ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL at DOLPHIN CAY - 2+Den/2 Bath - ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Welcome to the "A" Building - Antiqua at Dolphin Cay! You will love this amazing view from the 5th Floor - a two bedroom PLUS DEN, two full baths surrounded by water! Beautiful new tile wood-look flooring throughout living, dining & den, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and lovely eating space, floor to ceiling windows and spacious balcony with access to LR and Kitchen. Master BR also has floor to ceiling windows with spectacular waterfront views; large walk-in closet, master bath with double sink vanity, toilet & bidet, and large step-in shower. BR 2 has Queen Murphy Bed system with storage - makes a wonderful spot for guests by night or your own tv space by day! Bath 2 is updated and has tub/shower combo. This unit also has a dedicated DEN/HOME OFFICE with double-door entry, tiled wood-look flooring, and built-in wall to wall desk. You will find plantation shutters throughout the entire unit and plush carpet underfoot in Master BR and BR 2. This unit comes with water conditioner, electronic hurricane shutters, assigned under building parking and includes Ext. Cable, Internet, WiFi, Water/Sewer/Garbage. Small dog 15 lbs. or under considered by owner with $350 non-refundable pet fee. Dolphin Cay is 24/7 guarded resort style community with amenities galore! Three heated pools, spa, fitness center, private beach, electric car charging stations, tennis, clubhouse with billiards, grilling area, kayak area, boardwalk and fishing pier! NO trucks, motorcycles. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 have any available units?
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 have?
Some of 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 offers parking.
Does 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 have a pool?
Yes, 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 has a pool.
Does 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 have accessible units?
No, 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #507 does not have units with dishwashers.
