471 9TH AVENUE N

Spacious Apartment close to everything Downtown St. Pete has to offer! With a large bonus room, hardwood floors and tons of natural light, this 1/1 open concept apartment won't last. The kitchen features white cabinetry and a breakfast bar, and the Bonus Room has wall to wall windows and ceiling fans. Fresh Interior Paint. Enjoy breakfast in the courtyard, off street parking, and the vintage charm of the Historic Dartmoor House. Rent includes gas, water, sewer, trash pick up, & grounds keeping. Virtual Tour Available.