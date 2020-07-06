All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

471 9TH AVENUE N

471 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

471 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Spacious Apartment close to everything Downtown St. Pete has to offer! With a large bonus room, hardwood floors and tons of natural light, this 1/1 open concept apartment won't last. The kitchen features white cabinetry and a breakfast bar, and the Bonus Room has wall to wall windows and ceiling fans. Fresh Interior Paint. Enjoy breakfast in the courtyard, off street parking, and the vintage charm of the Historic Dartmoor House. Rent includes gas, water, sewer, trash pick up, & grounds keeping. Virtual Tour Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
471 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 471 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
471 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 471 9TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 471 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 471 9TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 471 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 9TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 471 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 471 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 471 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 471 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 9TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

