Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home can be yours to rent. This beautiful home features an inside laundry room, 2 remodeled baths rooms, beautiful waterproof vinyl throughout, new kitchen with new appliances, large master bedroom and plenty of parking. The rent is $1600 per month with a $1,600 security deposit. Animals ok with owners approval with a non refundable pet deposit. $50 per adult application fee.