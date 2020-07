Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cute Home in Saint Pete with a Large Fenced In Backyard - Come see this cute home in Saint Pete. This home is a 5 minute drive to downtown, and 15 minutes to downtown St. Pete. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a split floor plan and an eat in kitchen. The home a utility room with washer dryer hook ups as well as a covered carport. The home also has also has central heat and air with a large fenced backyard. Neat and Clean and ready to move in !!!



(RLNE5449211)