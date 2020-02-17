4632 1/2 Central Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Huge, Historic 2-Bedroom with Large Deck - Welcome to 4632 Central in St Petersburg's historic Kenwood neighborhood. We have a rare opening for a 2Bed-1Bath second-floor apartment. This unique home is located atop a small retail center, so you have no shared walls with apartment neighbors.



Inside, you'll find restored hardwood flooring throughout, a renovated kitchen with granite counters, and new 2-tone paint. Outside, you'll find a large patio atop the retail center, private on-site parking, a short walk to the nearby laundromat, and a convenient location along Central Ave.



[Close to St Anthony's Hospital, Tropicana Field, I-275, St Pete Beach, Carrillon, USF St Pete, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital]



