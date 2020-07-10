All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

460 93rd Ave N

460 93rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

460 93rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e835f00b6 ---- MO/LB This freshly painted 1 bedroom in St Pete is close to 4th St and 94th Ave, and moments away from Gandy Blvd providing an easy commute all over Tampa Bay! Inside you will find solid surface flooring through out the home (no more lugging out the vacuum cleaner!), a walk in closet for extra storage, and neutral paint good for all d&eacute;cor! One assigned parking space per unit and $25 flat per person utility charge. Reach out to us today to set up your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 93rd Ave N have any available units?
460 93rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 460 93rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
460 93rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 93rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 460 93rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 460 93rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 460 93rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 460 93rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 93rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 93rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 460 93rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 460 93rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 460 93rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 460 93rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 93rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 93rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 93rd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

