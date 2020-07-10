460 93rd Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e835f00b6 ---- MO/LB This freshly painted 1 bedroom in St Pete is close to 4th St and 94th Ave, and moments away from Gandy Blvd providing an easy commute all over Tampa Bay! Inside you will find solid surface flooring through out the home (no more lugging out the vacuum cleaner!), a walk in closet for extra storage, and neutral paint good for all décor! One assigned parking space per unit and $25 flat per person utility charge. Reach out to us today to set up your viewing!