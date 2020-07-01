All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

4563 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Central Oak Park in North St Petersburg, Cute remodeled mid century modern home on double lot. 3 bedrooms, one bathroom with 2 car garage and extra workshop. 1486 sq ft mol. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. Gas stove for the cook and an Eat in kitchen. Lots of storage. New flooring throughout. Home office and extra Florida room. Fenced home is perfect for the home gardener. Central heat and air, Washer & dryer provided. Small pets ok. Convenient to downtown St Petersburg, the beaches and 275. $1795/mo CLEAN! wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4563 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
4563 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4563 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 4563 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4563 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4563 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4563 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4563 2ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4563 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4563 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4563 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4563 2ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4563 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4563 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4563 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4563 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4563 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4563 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

