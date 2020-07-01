4563 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Central Oak Park in North St Petersburg, Cute remodeled mid century modern home on double lot. 3 bedrooms, one bathroom with 2 car garage and extra workshop. 1486 sq ft mol. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. Gas stove for the cook and an Eat in kitchen. Lots of storage. New flooring throughout. Home office and extra Florida room. Fenced home is perfect for the home gardener. Central heat and air, Washer & dryer provided. Small pets ok. Convenient to downtown St Petersburg, the beaches and 275. $1795/mo CLEAN! wont last!