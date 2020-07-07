All apartments in St. Petersburg
4530 14th Way Northeast

4530 14th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4530 14th Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This water front house has it all! This two bedroom two bath home in WaterWay Estates of the Shore Acres community boasts an upgraded kitchen, open living/dining concept, terazzo and wood floors, stainless appliances, a wall of windows in the living area that looks out on your pool, boat dock, and boat lift. Both bedrooms open up to the lanai/pool area.

House will be rented unfurnished. Pets considered. Lawn and pool care included with the rent!

Available May 1st! Contact us today to schedule your showing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 14th Way Northeast have any available units?
4530 14th Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 14th Way Northeast have?
Some of 4530 14th Way Northeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 14th Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4530 14th Way Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 14th Way Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 14th Way Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4530 14th Way Northeast offer parking?
No, 4530 14th Way Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 4530 14th Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 14th Way Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 14th Way Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 4530 14th Way Northeast has a pool.
Does 4530 14th Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4530 14th Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 14th Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 14th Way Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

