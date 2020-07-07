4530 14th Way Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This water front house has it all! This two bedroom two bath home in WaterWay Estates of the Shore Acres community boasts an upgraded kitchen, open living/dining concept, terazzo and wood floors, stainless appliances, a wall of windows in the living area that looks out on your pool, boat dock, and boat lift. Both bedrooms open up to the lanai/pool area.



House will be rented unfurnished. Pets considered. Lawn and pool care included with the rent!



Available May 1st!



