Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Nice 2/1/1. Tile floors throughout, interior laundry room (tenant must provide washer & dryer), fenced yard. Well behaved pets accepted, no aggressive dog breeds no exotic animals. There is a $200 pet fee per pet. Move in requirements: $55 credit & background fee per adult. 590 or higher credit score, no felonies, no evictions & a monthly income of at least $3250. This property does not accept section 8.