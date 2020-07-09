439 CAPRI WAY NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful upgraded spacious 3 bed 3 bath one car garage, with off street parking. This residential home in the heart of Snell Isle surrounded by million dollar homes, this is a great place to call home. Close to thriving downtown St. Petersburg, museums, arts and fine dining. Exercise, bike or walk, along coffee pot boulevard, scenic views of Tampa Bay will not disappoint you. Close proximity to I275, Tampa airport and Clearwater.

One level open plan home. Contemporary home, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fresh and bright new bathrooms. This home has a spacious open floor plan, it also has an office/den available. Relax in the outside garden which is well manicured with dense green foliage. This home can be negotiated to be rented furnished if required.