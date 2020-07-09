All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

439 CAPRI WAY NE

439 Capri Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

439 Capri Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful upgraded spacious 3 bed 3 bath one car garage, with off street parking. This residential home in the heart of Snell Isle surrounded by million dollar homes, this is a great place to call home. Close to thriving downtown St. Petersburg, museums, arts and fine dining. Exercise, bike or walk, along coffee pot boulevard, scenic views of Tampa Bay will not disappoint you. Close proximity to I275, Tampa airport and Clearwater.
One level open plan home. Contemporary home, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fresh and bright new bathrooms. This home has a spacious open floor plan, it also has an office/den available. Relax in the outside garden which is well manicured with dense green foliage. This home can be negotiated to be rented furnished if required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 CAPRI WAY NE have any available units?
439 CAPRI WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 CAPRI WAY NE have?
Some of 439 CAPRI WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 CAPRI WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
439 CAPRI WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 CAPRI WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 439 CAPRI WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 439 CAPRI WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 439 CAPRI WAY NE offers parking.
Does 439 CAPRI WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 CAPRI WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 CAPRI WAY NE have a pool?
No, 439 CAPRI WAY NE does not have a pool.
Does 439 CAPRI WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 439 CAPRI WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 439 CAPRI WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 CAPRI WAY NE has units with dishwashers.

