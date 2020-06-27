4291 CHERRY STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE 3/1/2020! Rare 4 bed 2.5 car garage single family home!

This large block, split floor plan home, is in the highly desired northeast area and is perfect if you are looking for both size and location. This home features a fenced backyard for your pets, on an oversized corner lot, with a circular drive and additional parking for your RV or Boat. The covered porch out front is perfect for entertaining friends or just relaxing and watching the areas abundant wildlife. The home features 2 large master bedrooms one with a walk-in closet and master baths attached to both. The additional bedrooms in the home are all large and can easily be turned into an office or den if desired. The high ceiling in the breakfast room off of the kitchen gives the home an open airy feel. If your looking for space this is the place. With a 2 car garage, and with extra storage up high, there is plenty of room to store all of your stuff and even have a workshop. Easy to show.