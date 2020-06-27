All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
4291 CHERRY STREET NE
4291 CHERRY STREET NE

4291 Cherry Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4291 Cherry Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 3/1/2020! Rare 4 bed 2.5 car garage single family home!
This large block, split floor plan home, is in the highly desired northeast area and is perfect if you are looking for both size and location. This home features a fenced backyard for your pets, on an oversized corner lot, with a circular drive and additional parking for your RV or Boat. The covered porch out front is perfect for entertaining friends or just relaxing and watching the areas abundant wildlife. The home features 2 large master bedrooms one with a walk-in closet and master baths attached to both. The additional bedrooms in the home are all large and can easily be turned into an office or den if desired. The high ceiling in the breakfast room off of the kitchen gives the home an open airy feel. If your looking for space this is the place. With a 2 car garage, and with extra storage up high, there is plenty of room to store all of your stuff and even have a workshop. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4291 CHERRY STREET NE have any available units?
4291 CHERRY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4291 CHERRY STREET NE have?
Some of 4291 CHERRY STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4291 CHERRY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4291 CHERRY STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4291 CHERRY STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4291 CHERRY STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 4291 CHERRY STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4291 CHERRY STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4291 CHERRY STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4291 CHERRY STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4291 CHERRY STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4291 CHERRY STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4291 CHERRY STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4291 CHERRY STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4291 CHERRY STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4291 CHERRY STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

