427 8th Ave N

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ac736d02d ----
Available: NOW for move in within 30 days
Size: "Tiny House Living" in this very small STUDIO -- please note only 178 sf
Pets: None
Kitchen: White appliances including a gas stove and newer wood cabinets
AC/Heat: Remote-controlled mini-split system
Flooring: Ceramic tile
Utilities included: Water, sewer, trash, gas
On-site coin laundry
Street parking
Gated entry, shared courtyard with furniture for tenant use, completely fenced for privacy
$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.
Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit
All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises