All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 427 8th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
427 8th Ave N
Last updated March 23 2019 at 12:59 AM

427 8th Ave N

427 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

427 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ac736d02d ----
Available: NOW for move in within 30 days

Size: "Tiny House Living" in this very small STUDIO -- please note only 178 sf

Pets: None

Kitchen: White appliances including a gas stove and newer wood cabinets

AC/Heat: Remote-controlled mini-split system

Flooring: Ceramic tile

Utilities included: Water, sewer, trash, gas

On-site coin laundry

Street parking

Gated entry, shared courtyard with furniture for tenant use, completely fenced for privacy

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 8th Ave N have any available units?
427 8th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 8th Ave N have?
Some of 427 8th Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 8th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
427 8th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 8th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 8th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 427 8th Ave N offer parking?
No, 427 8th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 427 8th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 8th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 8th Ave N have a pool?
No, 427 8th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 427 8th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 427 8th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 427 8th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 8th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus