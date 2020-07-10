427 8th Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning courtyard some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available: NOW for move in within 30 days



Size: "Tiny House Living" in this very small STUDIO -- please note only 178 sf



Pets: None



Kitchen: White appliances including a gas stove and newer wood cabinets



AC/Heat: Remote-controlled mini-split system



Flooring: Ceramic tile



Utilities included: Water, sewer, trash, gas



On-site coin laundry



Street parking



Gated entry, shared courtyard with furniture for tenant use, completely fenced for privacy



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises