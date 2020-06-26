4228 12th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Home In the Central Oak Park Neighborhood. - Charming bungalow located in central St. Petersburg.

This is 3-bedroom, 1-bath with a large fenced in backyard.

Fresh paint through out the home.

Easy to clean tiled floors with carpet in 2 of the bedrooms.

Sliding glass doors lead to a huge backyard with alley access.



Move In Ready !!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



(RLNE4931985)