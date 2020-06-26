All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 13 2019

4228 12th Ave N

4228 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4228 12th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home In the Central Oak Park Neighborhood. - Charming bungalow located in central St. Petersburg.
This is 3-bedroom, 1-bath with a large fenced in backyard.
Fresh paint through out the home.
Easy to clean tiled floors with carpet in 2 of the bedrooms.
Sliding glass doors lead to a huge backyard with alley access.

Move In Ready !!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

(RLNE4931985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 12th Ave N have any available units?
4228 12th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4228 12th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4228 12th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 12th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 12th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4228 12th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4228 12th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4228 12th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 12th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 12th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4228 12th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4228 12th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4228 12th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 12th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 12th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4228 12th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4228 12th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
