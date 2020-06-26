4211 6TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Available April 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Centrally located in St. Petersburg, FL ...... FULLY FURNISHED...Rent includes Electric / Water/ Sewage/ Trash.... Available April 1, 2020.......Wanted Tourist, Contractors and Snow Birds !!...........FULLY FURNISHED !!! No Room to Bring Extra Furniture.!!!!! Sorry NO Pets !! Great Block Home for Snow Birds/Traveling Rep. & Nurses in a quint neighborhood. 10-15 mins to Treasure Island Beach or Downtown St. Pete.... FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed (Double and Queen) / 1 bath with Stackable washer and dryer. Little Florida Room. Kitchen has everything you need. Large open living room with dining room table. 4 person MAX. Backyard has a seating area for a BBQ's with alley access for parking. This could be a perfect fit for a Seasonal Renters. Near bus lines, shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurant's plus near the beaches (15 mins to Treasure Island Bch, St.Pete Beach, Madeira Bch) and 15 mins to downtown and Tampa International Airport. Just bring your bathing suit, flip flops, and toothbrush. Must see.......!! No room to bring extra furniture.