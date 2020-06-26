All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

4211 6TH AVENUE N

4211 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4211 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available April 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Centrally located in St. Petersburg, FL ...... FULLY FURNISHED...Rent includes Electric / Water/ Sewage/ Trash.... Available April 1, 2020.......Wanted Tourist, Contractors and Snow Birds !!...........FULLY FURNISHED !!! No Room to Bring Extra Furniture.!!!!! Sorry NO Pets !! Great Block Home for Snow Birds/Traveling Rep. & Nurses in a quint neighborhood. 10-15 mins to Treasure Island Beach or Downtown St. Pete.... FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed (Double and Queen) / 1 bath with Stackable washer and dryer. Little Florida Room. Kitchen has everything you need. Large open living room with dining room table. 4 person MAX. Backyard has a seating area for a BBQ's with alley access for parking. This could be a perfect fit for a Seasonal Renters. Near bus lines, shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurant's plus near the beaches (15 mins to Treasure Island Bch, St.Pete Beach, Madeira Bch) and 15 mins to downtown and Tampa International Airport. Just bring your bathing suit, flip flops, and toothbrush. Must see.......!! No room to bring extra furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 6TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4211 6TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 6TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4211 6TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 6TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4211 6TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 6TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4211 6TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4211 6TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4211 6TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4211 6TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 6TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 6TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4211 6TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4211 6TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4211 6TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 6TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 6TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
