4210 4th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. This home has just been completely remodeled. New kitchen cabinets and granite. New tile and all the wood floors have been redone. Entire interior of the house has been painted. There is a Florida room in the rear of the house that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. The home sits on a large, over-sized lot. There is detached garage and storage shed. There is plenty of room to park a boat, an RV, or 4 or more cars. New AC unit just installed. Come bring your family to this clean, quiet, move in ready home.

Lease Details: Tenant is responsible for all utilities and property maintenance.



(RLNE5786508)