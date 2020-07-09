All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4210 4th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4210 4th Ave N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

4210 4th Ave N

4210 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4210 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. This home has just been completely remodeled. New kitchen cabinets and granite. New tile and all the wood floors have been redone. Entire interior of the house has been painted. There is a Florida room in the rear of the house that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. The home sits on a large, over-sized lot. There is detached garage and storage shed. There is plenty of room to park a boat, an RV, or 4 or more cars. New AC unit just installed. Come bring your family to this clean, quiet, move in ready home.
Lease Details: Tenant is responsible for all utilities and property maintenance.

(RLNE5786508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 4th Ave N have any available units?
4210 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 4th Ave N have?
Some of 4210 4th Ave N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4210 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4210 4th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4210 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4210 4th Ave N offers parking.
Does 4210 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4210 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4210 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4210 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus