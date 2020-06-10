4160 35TH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cable included recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry. The bathrooms have been remodeled with river rock tile and a large walk in shower in the master bath and a jacuzzi tub in the 2nd bath. Large living area with sectional couch and flat screen tv. Formal dining area with seating for 6. Large master bedroom with king sized bed and flat screen tv. 2nd and 3rd bedroom are decent in size and have a queen and full sized bed respectively. The back side of the living room leads to a screened porch which is separated by sliding glass doors. This condo includes washer and dryer, water and basic cable included. This property is available fully furnished until Dec. 31st of this year. Looking to, ideally, rent for 9 months.