All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4100 18TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4100 18TH STREET N
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

4100 18TH STREET N

4100 18th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4100 18th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Harris Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!!

Fabulous 3x2 home that has great curb appeal. Lot size is up 10,889 sq feet and includes lots of lush landscaping and trees for shade. The attached 1-car garage and detached 2-car garage with alley access provides all your storage needs. Exterior light fixtures and ceiling fan and brick pavers accent the outside patio area.. Inside there is a stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a brand new fridge. The master bath includes a brand new bathroom vanity with 2 sinks. The inside has also recently been repainted. Hardwood and travertine flooring throughout, a custom-built work center, inside utility room and a fireplace. Great entertainment from large family room with sliding glass doors to rear covered porch. Ceiling fans are found in most rooms as well. T
The home is over 2,000 sq ft, and has a very nice backyard as well.

Rent is: 2,400 per month. 2,400 security deposit. looking for a credit score above 600+, application is $50 dollars, clean background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 18TH STREET N have any available units?
4100 18TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 18TH STREET N have?
Some of 4100 18TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 18TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4100 18TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 18TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4100 18TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4100 18TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4100 18TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4100 18TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 18TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 18TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4100 18TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4100 18TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4100 18TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 18TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 18TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus