4100 18TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location!!



Fabulous 3x2 home that has great curb appeal. Lot size is up 10,889 sq feet and includes lots of lush landscaping and trees for shade. The attached 1-car garage and detached 2-car garage with alley access provides all your storage needs. Exterior light fixtures and ceiling fan and brick pavers accent the outside patio area.. Inside there is a stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a brand new fridge. The master bath includes a brand new bathroom vanity with 2 sinks. The inside has also recently been repainted. Hardwood and travertine flooring throughout, a custom-built work center, inside utility room and a fireplace. Great entertainment from large family room with sliding glass doors to rear covered porch. Ceiling fans are found in most rooms as well. T

The home is over 2,000 sq ft, and has a very nice backyard as well.



Rent is: 2,400 per month. 2,400 security deposit. looking for a credit score above 600+, application is $50 dollars, clean background check.