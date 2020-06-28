4063 10th Ave N

Amenities

Charming 1/1 in Central St. Pete - Utilities Inc!! - Property Id: 145389



1/1 Rental avail August 22.

Fully furnished.

Utilities INCLUDED!

Avail. Month to Month (minimum 3 months)



Shared AWESOME back yard with outdoor living area, a firepit, big screen television, and plenty of space to relax!



HUGE walk in closet.

Furniture is all updated and very comfortable.

Kitchen is fully stocked. Please note: kitchen has a two top table top burner (induction, so very efficient, a full sized refrigerator, and a gigantic convection toaster oven that will fit pretty much anything your standard oven will with exception of a whole turkey.



Yard is shared with tenant in front unit.



Centrally located between downtown and the beach near the Main Public Library (9th ave N).



Cat friendly - please no dogs. Please don't ask!



$1150 per month total (includes electric, water, sewage, internet, lawn maintenance)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145389

No Dogs Allowed



