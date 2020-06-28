All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4063 10th Ave N

4063 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4063 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Charming 1/1 in Central St. Pete - Utilities Inc!! - Property Id: 145389

1/1 Rental avail August 22.
Fully furnished.
Utilities INCLUDED!
Avail. Month to Month (minimum 3 months)

Shared AWESOME back yard with outdoor living area, a firepit, big screen television, and plenty of space to relax!

HUGE walk in closet.
Furniture is all updated and very comfortable.
Kitchen is fully stocked. Please note: kitchen has a two top table top burner (induction, so very efficient, a full sized refrigerator, and a gigantic convection toaster oven that will fit pretty much anything your standard oven will with exception of a whole turkey.

Yard is shared with tenant in front unit.

Centrally located between downtown and the beach near the Main Public Library (9th ave N).

Cat friendly - please no dogs. Please don't ask!

$1150 per month total (includes electric, water, sewage, internet, lawn maintenance)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145389
Property Id 145389

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5714515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 10th Ave N have any available units?
4063 10th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4063 10th Ave N have?
Some of 4063 10th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4063 10th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4063 10th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 10th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4063 10th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4063 10th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4063 10th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4063 10th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4063 10th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 10th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4063 10th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4063 10th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4063 10th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 10th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4063 10th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
