4050 4TH STREET N

Available early-mid July! Updated condo in meticulously maintained heated pool/spa community with electronically controlled building access for added comfort. Conveniently located in NE St. Petersburg, the condo is a 5 minute walk to Publix grocery, 20 minute bike ride to vibrant Downtown St. Petersburg, 23 min drive to the beach, and 25 minute drive to Tampa International Airport. The kitchen has been updated with modern, soft-close cabinets and high-end storage solutions, as well as stainless steel appliances. The bathroom was also updated recently and has a large shower. Plenty of storage in the walk-in closet, and an efficient AC that is only 2 year old. Coin laundry on site. Sewer, water, and trash included in lease fee. Dedicated parking space a few steps from the main entrance. This unit is on 3rd floor with view of pool from front porch, and is a close walk to two stair cases and an elevator. 5min or less walks to many restaurants, shops, and businesses - El Cap Burgers, Hooters, Chik-Fil-A, Fresh Kitchen, PDQ, Ciccio Cali, Just Thai, ABC Liquor, Burger King, Walgreens, Region's Bank, Wells Fargo, Stein Mart, and more!