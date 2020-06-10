All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
4050 4TH STREET N
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:46 AM

4050 4TH STREET N

4050 4th Street North · (813) 784-5454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

4050 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available early-mid July! Updated condo in meticulously maintained heated pool/spa community with electronically controlled building access for added comfort. Conveniently located in NE St. Petersburg, the condo is a 5 minute walk to Publix grocery, 20 minute bike ride to vibrant Downtown St. Petersburg, 23 min drive to the beach, and 25 minute drive to Tampa International Airport. The kitchen has been updated with modern, soft-close cabinets and high-end storage solutions, as well as stainless steel appliances. The bathroom was also updated recently and has a large shower. Plenty of storage in the walk-in closet, and an efficient AC that is only 2 year old. Coin laundry on site. Sewer, water, and trash included in lease fee. Dedicated parking space a few steps from the main entrance. This unit is on 3rd floor with view of pool from front porch, and is a close walk to two stair cases and an elevator. 5min or less walks to many restaurants, shops, and businesses - El Cap Burgers, Hooters, Chik-Fil-A, Fresh Kitchen, PDQ, Ciccio Cali, Just Thai, ABC Liquor, Burger King, Walgreens, Region's Bank, Wells Fargo, Stein Mart, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

