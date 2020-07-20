4020 18th Street N

Amenities

pet friendly accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 Home in St. Pete - Adorable home located right next to Harris park it is within walking distance. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a tub, tile throughout the home and large fenced in back yard.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4895076)