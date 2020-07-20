All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 3 2019

4020 18th Street N

4020 18th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4020 18th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Harris Park

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Home in St. Pete - Adorable home located right next to Harris park it is within walking distance. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a tub, tile throughout the home and large fenced in back yard.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4895076)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 18th Street N have any available units?
4020 18th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4020 18th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
4020 18th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 18th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 18th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 4020 18th Street N offer parking?
No, 4020 18th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 4020 18th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 18th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 18th Street N have a pool?
No, 4020 18th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 4020 18th Street N have accessible units?
Yes, 4020 18th Street N has accessible units.
Does 4020 18th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 18th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 18th Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 18th Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
