Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3919 1st Ave North Available 04/05/19 Coming Soon for 04/05/19! Cute 2/1 rental home Near Downtown St Petersburg $1295 - Great rental opportunity close to downtown St Pete activities!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances! Washer and dryer included. Laminate flooring throughout, great for your furbaby. Street parking in front . Deck off back with fully fenced in backyard. Backyard has a gate off the alley.

$1295 per month, annual lease, 1st, last and security are required for move in. $50 non-refundable application fee for all occupants over 18 years to reside. Credit and background check required. Pets welcome, 2 max, $150 non-refundable pet application fee.



Property is currently tenant occupied. You are welcome to drive by. PLEASE do not disturb the tenants!



No Showings until March 2019.



Please email us for further information at Rentals@roe-realty.com



(RLNE4705319)