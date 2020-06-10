All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3919 1st Ave North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3919 1st Ave North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3919 1st Ave North

3919 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3919 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3919 1st Ave North Available 04/05/19 Coming Soon for 04/05/19! Cute 2/1 rental home Near Downtown St Petersburg $1295 - Great rental opportunity close to downtown St Pete activities!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances! Washer and dryer included. Laminate flooring throughout, great for your furbaby. Street parking in front . Deck off back with fully fenced in backyard. Backyard has a gate off the alley.
$1295 per month, annual lease, 1st, last and security are required for move in. $50 non-refundable application fee for all occupants over 18 years to reside. Credit and background check required. Pets welcome, 2 max, $150 non-refundable pet application fee.

Property is currently tenant occupied. You are welcome to drive by. PLEASE do not disturb the tenants!

No Showings until March 2019.

Please email us for further information at Rentals@roe-realty.com

(RLNE4705319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 1st Ave North have any available units?
3919 1st Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 1st Ave North have?
Some of 3919 1st Ave North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 1st Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
3919 1st Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 1st Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 1st Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 3919 1st Ave North offer parking?
No, 3919 1st Ave North does not offer parking.
Does 3919 1st Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 1st Ave North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 1st Ave North have a pool?
No, 3919 1st Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 3919 1st Ave North have accessible units?
No, 3919 1st Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 1st Ave North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 1st Ave North has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus