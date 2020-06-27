All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3911 1/2 4th Ave N

3911 1/2 4th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3911 1/2 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
REMODELED EFFICIENCY UNIT IN ST. PETERSBURG! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Location, Location off 5th Ave N. Totally remodeled efficiency stand alone unit available in St Petersburg! 418 sq ft stand alone unit. This unit has brand new laminate flooring, new lighting, new stackable washer/dryer, granite, updated bath, fresh paint and new a/c units. Bedroom is 9X9. Come enjoy privacy at it's best. Water is included. Easy access to downtown St Pete, Bus Line, Tyrone Mall, Shops, fine dining, movie theatre, St Pete College, Bay Pines Hospital, interstate and only a short drive to the many beaches of Pinellas County!

Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Lisa at 813-532-9680.

(RLNE4619618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 1/2 4th Ave N have any available units?
3911 1/2 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 1/2 4th Ave N have?
Some of 3911 1/2 4th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 1/2 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3911 1/2 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 1/2 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 1/2 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3911 1/2 4th Ave N offer parking?
No, 3911 1/2 4th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3911 1/2 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 1/2 4th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 1/2 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3911 1/2 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3911 1/2 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3911 1/2 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 1/2 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 1/2 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
