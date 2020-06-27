3911 1/2 4th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

REMODELED EFFICIENCY UNIT IN ST. PETERSBURG! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Location, Location off 5th Ave N. Totally remodeled efficiency stand alone unit available in St Petersburg! 418 sq ft stand alone unit. This unit has brand new laminate flooring, new lighting, new stackable washer/dryer, granite, updated bath, fresh paint and new a/c units. Bedroom is 9X9. Come enjoy privacy at it's best. Water is included. Easy access to downtown St Pete, Bus Line, Tyrone Mall, Shops, fine dining, movie theatre, St Pete College, Bay Pines Hospital, interstate and only a short drive to the many beaches of Pinellas County!



Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Lisa at 813-532-9680.



(RLNE4619618)