3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Welcome to Waterside North in Coquina Key! Beautiful condo community with great amenities and less than 10 min from Downtown St. Pete! Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and bayou views with dolphins, Osprey and other Florida wild life. This 1/1 condo 2nd floor condo comes furnished and is fully turnkey. Bring your suitcase and start enjoying the St. Pete city and beach life immediately upon your arrival. This updated condo includes new AC, granite counter tops, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and water resistant vinyl floors. Relax on the patio in the mornings and evenings enjoying water views from the bayou and a nice breeze. Docs are available for rent inside the development for $100 per month. Multiple parking spots are available with rental. This gated community is extremely dog friendly and a great place to meet new friends and neighbors.