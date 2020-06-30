All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE

3893 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3893 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to Waterside North in Coquina Key! Beautiful condo community with great amenities and less than 10 min from Downtown St. Pete! Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and bayou views with dolphins, Osprey and other Florida wild life. This 1/1 condo 2nd floor condo comes furnished and is fully turnkey. Bring your suitcase and start enjoying the St. Pete city and beach life immediately upon your arrival. This updated condo includes new AC, granite counter tops, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and water resistant vinyl floors. Relax on the patio in the mornings and evenings enjoying water views from the bayou and a nice breeze. Docs are available for rent inside the development for $100 per month. Multiple parking spots are available with rental. This gated community is extremely dog friendly and a great place to meet new friends and neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3893 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus