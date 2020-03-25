All apartments in St. Petersburg
3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE

3873 Pompano Drive Southeast · (407) 766-6756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3873 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Waterfront on canal/ Bayou with fabulous views. Furnished ground floor, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo. Seasonal rates apply. 1st floor unit with x large patio view of Bayou, bridge and canal. Upgraded with granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new furnishings, dishes, linens, basic cable, 24 hour staffed gatehouses, close to Downtown St. Petersburg, only 3 miles away, Association & RE/MAX Paramount does require a background/credit checks, $40 per adult and association app fee of $100. Rental can be seasonal long or short term for $1700.00 or winter rates $2400.00. There is 12.5% tax on all fees and services for short term. $100 Cleaning fee. Currently booked Jan-April 2021. All inclusive "Waterside at Coquina Key" community which includes both North and South side amenities. Loads of amenities in both the North and South community including heated pools, heated spa, clubhouse with pub, restaurant, fishing pier, volley ball, shuffle board, pool table, library, tennis court, golf net, dog parks, dry slips, wet slips, planned activities, entertainment at clubhouse, weekly food and special events. Less than 10 minutes to beaches and shopping areas. Close to Interstate, airports, restaurants, and popular downtown St. Pete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE does offer parking.
Does 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
