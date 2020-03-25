3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Waterfront on canal/ Bayou with fabulous views. Furnished ground floor, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo. Seasonal rates apply. 1st floor unit with x large patio view of Bayou, bridge and canal. Upgraded with granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new furnishings, dishes, linens, basic cable, 24 hour staffed gatehouses, close to Downtown St. Petersburg, only 3 miles away, Association & RE/MAX Paramount does require a background/credit checks, $40 per adult and association app fee of $100. Rental can be seasonal long or short term for $1700.00 or winter rates $2400.00. There is 12.5% tax on all fees and services for short term. $100 Cleaning fee. Currently booked Jan-April 2021. All inclusive "Waterside at Coquina Key" community which includes both North and South side amenities. Loads of amenities in both the North and South community including heated pools, heated spa, clubhouse with pub, restaurant, fishing pier, volley ball, shuffle board, pool table, library, tennis court, golf net, dog parks, dry slips, wet slips, planned activities, entertainment at clubhouse, weekly food and special events. Less than 10 minutes to beaches and shopping areas. Close to Interstate, airports, restaurants, and popular downtown St. Pete.