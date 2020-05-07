All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE

3841 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 258-1660
Location

3841 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Your own slice of PARADISE with **STUNNING** views of daily sunsets over the Bayou. Watch dolphins and manatees swim right up to your private patio!! This 2 bedroom townhome with 1-1/2 baths has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, and a stackable washer/dryer on the 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with a master bedroom leading out to your very own balcony on the second floor. Beautifully updated bathrooms and kitchen. The community is gated with 24-hour security. Other amenities include tennis courts, swimming pool, spa, gym, shuffleboard, and volleyball. Kayak storage is available. Live like you’re on VACATION every day with resort-style Florida living at its finest!! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.
Monthly $3150 / Biweekly $1800 / Weekly $995
Must agree to and pass background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
