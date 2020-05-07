3841 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Your own slice of PARADISE with **STUNNING** views of daily sunsets over the Bayou. Watch dolphins and manatees swim right up to your private patio!! This 2 bedroom townhome with 1-1/2 baths has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, and a stackable washer/dryer on the 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with a master bedroom leading out to your very own balcony on the second floor. Beautifully updated bathrooms and kitchen. The community is gated with 24-hour security. Other amenities include tennis courts, swimming pool, spa, gym, shuffleboard, and volleyball. Kayak storage is available. Live like you’re on VACATION every day with resort-style Florida living at its finest!! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.

Monthly $3150 / Biweekly $1800 / Weekly $995

Must agree to and pass background check.