3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S

Cute bungalow in the heart of South St. Petersburg. Convenient to major interstates, offering easy commutes, as well as downtown attractions such as the baseball stadium, and other attractions. Offering over 900 square feet of living space, you'll appreciate the neutral paint inside and out on this historic home. There are two main entrances in the front, each leading from a breezeway to the main living area. Low maintenance ceramic tile in main living areas, and carpet in both bedrooms. Enjoy the parking convenience of the one car semi-attached garage or use it as additional storage. This home is located just steps away (across street) from one of St. Petersburg's community lake/park area - this is a wonderful location for family gatherings with covered shelters, playgrounds, beautiful lake views, and wooded area. Schedule a tour right away! Sorry, No Pets. Equal Housing Opportunity. $60 App Fee/Adult, Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.