Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S

3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S · No Longer Available
Location

3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
playground
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Cute bungalow in the heart of South St. Petersburg. Convenient to major interstates, offering easy commutes, as well as downtown attractions such as the baseball stadium, and other attractions. Offering over 900 square feet of living space, you'll appreciate the neutral paint inside and out on this historic home. There are two main entrances in the front, each leading from a breezeway to the main living area. Low maintenance ceramic tile in main living areas, and carpet in both bedrooms. Enjoy the parking convenience of the one car semi-attached garage or use it as additional storage. This home is located just steps away (across street) from one of St. Petersburg's community lake/park area - this is a wonderful location for family gatherings with covered shelters, playgrounds, beautiful lake views, and wooded area. Schedule a tour right away! Sorry, No Pets. Equal Housing Opportunity. $60 App Fee/Adult, Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S have any available units?
3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S have?
Some of 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S currently offering any rent specials?
3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S pet-friendly?
No, 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S offer parking?
Yes, 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S offers parking.
Does 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S have a pool?
No, 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S does not have a pool.
Does 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S have accessible units?
No, 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3834 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S does not have units with dishwashers.
