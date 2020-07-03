3810 40th Ave N.

All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

3810 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Disston Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
2/1 Home in St. Petersburg - It is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in North St. Petersburg close to everything 34th St N has to offer! Call today to see this gem!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5686744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

