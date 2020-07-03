3810 40th Ave N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

2/1 Home in St. Petersburg - It is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in North St. Petersburg close to everything 34th St N has to offer! Call today to see this gem!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE5686744)