Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE

3775 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3775 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Boasting spectacular views from the living room and master bedroom this highly desirable townhouse is sure to please. The townhouse has been totally remodeled in recent years, the kitchen shines with granite counter tops, shaker style cabinets and stainless steel appliances, from the living room you can appreciate views over Big Bayou through the french doors which open onto your private patio. Upstairs, the master bedroom shares the same view and has a balcony to add to your viewing spots. In addition the upstairs also is home to the second large bedroom and full bathroom. “Waterside at Coquina Key” is a very well appointed gated community with a 24h guard. You can take advantage of the heated pool, clubhouse and gym, plus you are only minutes from Downtown St Pete, easy access to 275 and can be on the beautiful gulf beaches in 15 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
