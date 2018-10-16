3775 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Boasting spectacular views from the living room and master bedroom this highly desirable townhouse is sure to please. The townhouse has been totally remodeled in recent years, the kitchen shines with granite counter tops, shaker style cabinets and stainless steel appliances, from the living room you can appreciate views over Big Bayou through the french doors which open onto your private patio. Upstairs, the master bedroom shares the same view and has a balcony to add to your viewing spots. In addition the upstairs also is home to the second large bedroom and full bathroom. “Waterside at Coquina Key” is a very well appointed gated community with a 24h guard. You can take advantage of the heated pool, clubhouse and gym, plus you are only minutes from Downtown St Pete, easy access to 275 and can be on the beautiful gulf beaches in 15 minutes.