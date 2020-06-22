All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

3725 18th St N

3725 18th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3725 18th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Adorable 2/1 house for rent! - This cozy home is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath house located HUDSON HEIGHTS neighborhood. It is close to I - 275, shopping, dining, downtown St Pete, and public transportation.
This property has hardwood floors throughout which makes a very cozy home. The house is on a corner lot and has a large fenced-yard.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult,
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets, No Aggressive Breed Dogs)
Administration Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions,
No landlord collections,
No utility collections
Within last 5 years

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5059851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 18th St N have any available units?
3725 18th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 18th St N have?
Some of 3725 18th St N's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 18th St N currently offering any rent specials?
3725 18th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 18th St N pet-friendly?
No, 3725 18th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3725 18th St N offer parking?
No, 3725 18th St N does not offer parking.
Does 3725 18th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 18th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 18th St N have a pool?
No, 3725 18th St N does not have a pool.
Does 3725 18th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 3725 18th St N has accessible units.
Does 3725 18th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 18th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
