3725 18th St N

Amenities
Adorable 2/1 house for rent! - This cozy home is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath house located HUDSON HEIGHTS neighborhood. It is close to I - 275, shopping, dining, downtown St Pete, and public transportation.
This property has hardwood floors throughout which makes a very cozy home. The house is on a corner lot and has a large fenced-yard.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult,
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets, No Aggressive Breed Dogs)
Administration Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.
No Evictions,
No landlord collections,
No utility collections
Within last 5 years
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE5059851)