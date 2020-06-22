3725 18th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Adorable 2/1 house for rent! - This cozy home is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath house located HUDSON HEIGHTS neighborhood. It is close to I - 275, shopping, dining, downtown St Pete, and public transportation.

This property has hardwood floors throughout which makes a very cozy home. The house is on a corner lot and has a large fenced-yard.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult,

Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets, No Aggressive Breed Dogs)

Administration Fee: $125

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount.



No Evictions,

No landlord collections,

No utility collections

Within last 5 years



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE5059851)