3650 22nd Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Experience easy living while staying at this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house, centrally located just 6 miles from St. Pete Beach, 4 miles from downtown St. Petersburg.



This is not an advertisement to rent just a room. This is a private home that you would be the only occupant in. Pictures can be found, however they cannot offer you the same discounted price as me and they will require that you stay at least 30 consecutive days. I can over ride that if you contact me directly.



With 1,415 square feet youll enjoy all the comforts of home plus a calming lakefront yard, lanai with pool, and gas grill. Additionally, this short term rental features easy access to beaches, vibrant nightlife, theme parks and more!



This beautifully fully furnished homes comes with everything you need from dishes to towels and linens. Just pack your bag and buy food when you arrive.



Home is available for rent on several websites so you must contact the owner direct to check availability. Email: abernathyrob@gmail.com.



Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Florida Room: Queen Sleeper Sofa



Spend quality time on the covered and screened back patio, where you can enjoy cookouts on the gas grill, dips in the heated pool and soaking up the sun from the loungers, all the while marveling at the lake and exotic birds just steps away.



Inside, youll be impressed by the spaciousness of this open-concept home, featuring a wealth of windows with lakefront views and a decorative beach theme. In your downtime, connect to the free WiFi or watch a movie on one of the two large flat-screen cable TV.



The kitchen comes fully equipped with long granite countertops and a double breakfast bar or dine al fresco on the spacious back patio.



The home has 2 newly remodeled bathrooms and bedrooms boasting comfortable sleeping arrangements. Room in the garage for one car. Driveway parking available for another.



- Closest Commercial Airports: St. Pete?Clearwater International Airport -