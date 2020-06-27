All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 4 2019 at 9:45 AM

3650 22nd Ave N

3650 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3650 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Experience easy living while staying at this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house, centrally located just 6 miles from St. Pete Beach, 4 miles from downtown St. Petersburg.

This is not an advertisement to rent just a room. This is a private home that you would be the only occupant in. Pictures can be found, however they cannot offer you the same discounted price as me and they will require that you stay at least 30 consecutive days. I can over ride that if you contact me directly.

With 1,415 square feet youll enjoy all the comforts of home plus a calming lakefront yard, lanai with pool, and gas grill. Additionally, this short term rental features easy access to beaches, vibrant nightlife, theme parks and more!

This beautifully fully furnished homes comes with everything you need from dishes to towels and linens. Just pack your bag and buy food when you arrive.

Home is available for rent on several websites so you must contact the owner direct to check availability. Email: abernathyrob@gmail.com.

Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Florida Room: Queen Sleeper Sofa

Spend quality time on the covered and screened back patio, where you can enjoy cookouts on the gas grill, dips in the heated pool and soaking up the sun from the loungers, all the while marveling at the lake and exotic birds just steps away.

Inside, youll be impressed by the spaciousness of this open-concept home, featuring a wealth of windows with lakefront views and a decorative beach theme. In your downtime, connect to the free WiFi or watch a movie on one of the two large flat-screen cable TV.

The kitchen comes fully equipped with long granite countertops and a double breakfast bar or dine al fresco on the spacious back patio.

The home has 2 newly remodeled bathrooms and bedrooms boasting comfortable sleeping arrangements. Room in the garage for one car. Driveway parking available for another.

- Closest Commercial Airports: St. Pete?Clearwater International Airport -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 22nd Ave N have any available units?
3650 22nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 22nd Ave N have?
Some of 3650 22nd Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 22nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3650 22nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 22nd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3650 22nd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3650 22nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3650 22nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 3650 22nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 22nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 22nd Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 3650 22nd Ave N has a pool.
Does 3650 22nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3650 22nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 22nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 22nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
