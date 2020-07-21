All apartments in St. Petersburg
3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast

3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available 2/21/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast have any available units?
3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 Alabama Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
