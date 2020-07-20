3610 16TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application Pending.....Central location Old Northeast style home with plenty of room to relax. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with just refinished real hardwood floors. Brand new paint throughout the entire house, new ceiling fans, new bathroom vanity and medicine cabinet, lots of upgrades to list them all. spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, additional storage closet by the living room. Large entry foyer that you can use as a reading room or small office. Fenced backyard and large utility/workshop where the hookups are for the washer and dryer. One medium pet 45 bs., or under with a pet fee and pet deposit. This is a smoke free property. Credit and background check per adult $85 each. Measurements are estimated only, tenant to verify. Additional $100 to cover the lawn service per month, that way you don't have to deal with and just enjoy the backyard!