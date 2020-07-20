All apartments in St. Petersburg
3610 16TH STREET N

3610 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3610 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending.....Central location Old Northeast style home with plenty of room to relax. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with just refinished real hardwood floors. Brand new paint throughout the entire house, new ceiling fans, new bathroom vanity and medicine cabinet, lots of upgrades to list them all. spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, additional storage closet by the living room. Large entry foyer that you can use as a reading room or small office. Fenced backyard and large utility/workshop where the hookups are for the washer and dryer. One medium pet 45 bs., or under with a pet fee and pet deposit. This is a smoke free property. Credit and background check per adult $85 each. Measurements are estimated only, tenant to verify. Additional $100 to cover the lawn service per month, that way you don't have to deal with and just enjoy the backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 16TH STREET N have any available units?
3610 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 3610 16TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3610 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 16TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3610 16TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3610 16TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3610 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 16TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3610 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3610 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3610 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
