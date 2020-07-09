All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3501 Ithaca St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3501 Ithaca St N
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

3501 Ithaca St N

3501 Ithaca Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3501 Ithaca Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dba3807038 ----
MO/LB 2/1 *HALF PRICE APPLICATION SPECIAL* Light, bright and airy this home has been lovingly updated! Fresh paint, new floors and great curb appeal are just a few of the wonderful features this home has to offer. A very large fenced backyard with covered patio make the outside an extension of living space. Home also has a covered carport out front with an extra wide driveway. This home will not last long, call today before it is too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Ithaca St N have any available units?
3501 Ithaca St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3501 Ithaca St N currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Ithaca St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Ithaca St N pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Ithaca St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3501 Ithaca St N offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Ithaca St N offers parking.
Does 3501 Ithaca St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Ithaca St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Ithaca St N have a pool?
No, 3501 Ithaca St N does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Ithaca St N have accessible units?
No, 3501 Ithaca St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Ithaca St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Ithaca St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Ithaca St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Ithaca St N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus