St. Petersburg, FL
3466 6TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

3466 6TH AVENUE N

3466 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

3466 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to a quaint two bedroom/one bath stone cottage located in the heart of St. Petersburg in the Central Oak Park neighborhood, 10 minutes to the shops, restaurants, galleries and nightlife of downtown St. Petersburg and 10 minutes East of the white sugary sands of the Gulf of Mexico. The cottage fully renovated, combines modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, gleaming wood floors and vintage mid century charm. Rock away your cares on enclosed front porch or dine on the private back deck, enjoy the Hot Tub. Central Oak Park is a vibrant place with wonderful neighbors. There are many fast food and a few dine in options only blocks from the house. No detail was overlooked during the 2018 renovation of this home. All appliance are new as are furnishings. We welcome your well mannered pets, and ask that you help clean up after them and discourage them from lounging on the beds and furniture. The neighborhood is great for walking your four legged friends and the fenced yard has a beautiful grass area to play. There is plenty of street parking, and garage storage. The backyard is fenced and features two decks and a portable hot tub for guests to enjoy. There is also a nice Green Yard in the back with rear access double gate and cement slab backing up to a garage door. Available for annual rental at $1800 / month or at $2200 / month for a mid-term of six to nine months or at $2400 / month for one to three months. Application fee of $60 and tenant processing fee of $75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 6TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3466 6TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3466 6TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3466 6TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 6TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3466 6TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 6TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3466 6TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3466 6TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3466 6TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3466 6TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3466 6TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 6TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3466 6TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3466 6TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3466 6TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 6TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3466 6TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

