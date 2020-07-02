3466 6TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to a quaint two bedroom/one bath stone cottage located in the heart of St. Petersburg in the Central Oak Park neighborhood, 10 minutes to the shops, restaurants, galleries and nightlife of downtown St. Petersburg and 10 minutes East of the white sugary sands of the Gulf of Mexico. The cottage fully renovated, combines modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, gleaming wood floors and vintage mid century charm. Rock away your cares on enclosed front porch or dine on the private back deck, enjoy the Hot Tub. Central Oak Park is a vibrant place with wonderful neighbors. There are many fast food and a few dine in options only blocks from the house. No detail was overlooked during the 2018 renovation of this home. All appliance are new as are furnishings. We welcome your well mannered pets, and ask that you help clean up after them and discourage them from lounging on the beds and furniture. The neighborhood is great for walking your four legged friends and the fenced yard has a beautiful grass area to play. There is plenty of street parking, and garage storage. The backyard is fenced and features two decks and a portable hot tub for guests to enjoy. There is also a nice Green Yard in the back with rear access double gate and cement slab backing up to a garage door. Available for annual rental at $1800 / month or at $2200 / month for a mid-term of six to nine months or at $2400 / month for one to three months. Application fee of $60 and tenant processing fee of $75.